Hasham Bin Saddique congratulates Pakistanis for smooth elections

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, on Thursday congratulated the people of Pakistan for smooth completion of July 25 election process.

According to a press release received here from Jeddah, the Ambassador also shared the expectations of Pakistani expatriate community regarding progress and development under the upcoming government.

The Ambassador lauded the courage and democratic spirit of voters for turning out on polling day in large numbers.