LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari hoisted the national flag at historic Alamgiri

Gate of Lahore Fort on the occasion of 71st independence day of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, national anthem was sung and special prayers were offered for the country.

A smartly turned out contingent of scouts presented a salute to the caretaker chief minister at Hazoori Bagh.