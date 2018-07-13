Hasan Askari congratulates Pak cricket team for winning 1st ODI

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari congratulated the national cricket team over

its victory against Zimbabwe in first one-day match.

In a message issued here on Friday, he said that success in the first one-day match was the result of teamwork and good performance of the players.

Hasan Askari said that players of the national cricket team had outclassed their competitors in every field.

He hoped that player would exhibit the same performance with zeal and zest to achieve success in upcoming matches.