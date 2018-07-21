Hasan Askari calls on CM Baluchistan

LAHORE, Jul 21 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari called upon Caretaker Chief Minister Baluchistan Alauddin Mari in Quetta.

It was decided in the meeting that caretaker governments would ensure arrangements of free, fair and impartial general election, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

This was reiterated in the meeting that all political parties would be given equal opportunities to contest in elections and no one should doubt on the impartiality of caretaker governments.

The both chief ministers appealed people to exercise their right of vote without giving attention to any negative propaganda.

Ideas were exchanged in the meeting regarding mandate of caretaker governments.

They condemned the terrorism incidents in KPK and Baluchistan and said that anti-social elements were

trying to destroy peaceful environment of the country, however, security and law enforcing agencies were vigilant to foil their nefarious designs.

It was assured that more Baluchistan students would be accommodated in educational institutes of Punjab.