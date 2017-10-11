Haroon Akhtar assures support to resolve dairy sector issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan Wednesday assured the Pakistan Dairy Association

(PDA) of the government’s full support and cooperation for the resolution of all genuine issues the sector was facing.

He was talking to a PDA delegation which met him at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) House, according to the

statement issued by the board here.

The statement added that the delegation members discussed with him various issues pertaining to the dairy sector.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted the role of the dairy sector in the domestic economy as well as for providing quality chicken meat and products at affordable prices to the people.