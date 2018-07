LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board on request of Pakistan cricket Team Management has allowed Haris Sohail to return home from Zimbabwe tour.

Haris Sohail had made a request to the Team Management to return home from the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe to attend to his daughter’s illness, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday night.

“Pakistan Team Management has not requested a replacement player for the remainder of the tour,” he said.