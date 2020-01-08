Hard work finally paid-off in British Jr Open: Hamza Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan on Wednesday said his hard work finally paid-off and he emerged victorious in the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020.

Humza lifted the Under15 title of the coveted as he outplayed England’s Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK.

In an interaction with media persons here at the Mushaf Squash Complex, he said the British Open victory was an effort of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and coaches who worked hard on him.

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Durrani, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Amna Imran and PSF officials were also present on the occasion.

“Winning the U15 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in the UK is a great honour. A lot of hard work was required for the tournament, which has been rewarded in the form of victory. Coaches imparted advanced and high quality training to the players for the extravaganza,” Hamza said.

He said his victory also came through the prayers of his parents and the nation. “My performance throughout the event was consistent and I will try to continue the winning streak for my country in the future,” he said.

Hamza said there was plentiful of talent in Pakistan and the junior players were improving day by day.

On the occasion, Akbar Durrani congratulated Hamza on the victory and lauded other players who participated in the British Junior Open. “The performance of Pakistani players in the mega event had been commendable. This win has brought a hope of revival of the golden era of Pakistan squash. Junior players have proved that Pakistan has a lot of talent and potential to defeat any country’s players,” he said.

PSB Director General while congratulating players said talent hunt programmes were being launched to bring new talent to fore and it had already started producing results in the form of this win.

“PSB is fully cooperating with the players. These young players will become Jan Sher Khan and Jahangir Khan in future,” she said.