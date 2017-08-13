Haram Presidency to mobilize over 10,000 staff to serve Hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH, Aug 13 (APP/IINA): Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the

Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the presidency has

completed all preparations for receiving pilgrims for the coming annual

pilgrimage of Hajj.

“The presidency has mobilized more than 10,000 male and female staff

to offer the best possible services for the guests of God.

All arrangements are well in place to enable the pilgrims to spend

their days at the Two Holy Mosques in a spiritual ambience,” he said.

Sheikh Al-Sudais said that the Hajj pilgrims would benefit from the

third phase of the expansion of mataf (circumambulating area around the Holy Kaaba) and the largest ever expansion of the Grand Mosque.

“This will facilitate the pilgrims to perform their rituals in a much

easier and comfortable way,” he added.