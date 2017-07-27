Hanif Abbasi for suo moto against Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday demanded suo moto action against Sheikh Rashid for saying that billions of rupees of bribes were offered to Judges.

Talking to media, he said that Sheikh Rashid in his remarks

claimed that five Supreme Court Judges were offered billions of Rupees.

He said SC should take notice and investigate this issue to

know who offered bribes to Judges.

He said nobody can dare to buy our independent judiciary. He demanded that an inquiry should be conducted to look into the allegations of Sheikh Rashid.

He said that Imran Khan should be brave enough to bring his

daughter in front of the nation, adding a drug user cannot lead a nation.

He said that his family never took away donations of others

but always donated to others.

He asked Imran Khan to come forward and appear in courts

instead of hiding in Nathiagali and Chitral.

He said that politics should be based on sincerity and

fairness but Imran Khan did not have such qualities.

Hanif Abbasi announced that on Sunday accountants from United Kingdom would unveil the secrets about accounts of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran should take three steps, first he should

own his daughter, second give blood for drug test and third prove that he was not gambler.