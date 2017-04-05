Handful of terrorists cannot stop national progress: President

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday, strongly condemning the attack on army personnel

in Lahore, said a handful of terrorists could not obstruct

the country’s journey to progress.

The President said census and all other national

projects would be completed on time.

He said terrorism would be eliminated from the country

and protection of lives of people would be ensured.

The President directed every possible medical treatment

to the injured.