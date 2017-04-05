Handful of terrorists cannot stop national progress: President

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Wednesday, strongly condemning the attack on army personnel
in Lahore, said a handful of terrorists could not obstruct
the country’s journey to progress.
The President said census and all other national
projects would be completed on time.
He said terrorism would be eliminated from the country
and protection of lives of people would be ensured.
The President directed every possible medical treatment
to the injured.
