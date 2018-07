LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will run election campaign for Maryam Nawaz in National Assembly constituency NA-127.

Sources said, as Maryam is in London to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Hamza will visit her constituency and address public meetings in her absence. “Hamza has devised a comprehensive policy to ensure victory for Maryam Nawaz,” sources added.