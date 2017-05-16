Hamza Shahbaz Cricket Cup ended successfully, President LCCA

LAHORE, May 16 (APP): President, Lahore City Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said on Tuesday that the successful holding of the Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup cricket tournament was possible due to the cooperation of all the stakeholders.

“This tournament ended on a successful note mainly because of

collective efforts for achieving a common goal of revival of club

cricket”, he told APP here.

He said the organizing committee comprising sponsors, media and

broadcaster of the event PTV, and Sports Board Punjab extended all

out cooperation for making this event a big success.

He said, “The purpose of the tournament was to provide maximum

opportunity to the local boys to show their skills in the presence

of Regional Selection Committee.”

He said, “The performance of Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup will be

considered in the upcoming domestic events and LCCA will also organize Junior and Senior Hamza Shahbaz Cricket Tournament on regular basis to

set a selection criteria for selecting its teams for the participation

in the Junior and Senior Cricket Tournament to be organized by Pakistan Cricket Board in near future”.

Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed thanked the Punjab Chief Minister Mian

Shahbaz Sharif for giving th final approval for the installation

of the flood lights at the LCCA Ground.

He also paid rich tribute to Hamza Shahbaz to ensure completion

of the Minto Park Cricket Ground/Cricket Nets Project to facilitate numerous cricket clubs of North Zone Lahore for the betterment and development of the game at grass root level.

“The Punjab Government is extending cooperation for the promotion

of the game at early level by creating a number of cricket grounds

where youth is playing cricket with the help of modern facilities

under the banner of LCCA”, said LCCA Chief.