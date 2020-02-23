Hamza eyes Asian, World titles

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Junior squash player Mohammad Hamza Khan is aiming to add more feathers in his cap by winning two back-to-back international squash tournaments, taking place in mid year.

In January, Hamza lifted the Under-15 title in British Junior Open beating England’s Yusuf Sheikh.

“I will feature in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories of the Asian Junior Championship and World Junior Championship to be held in June and July, respectively. I want to win both titles and make my country proud at international level,” he told APP.

Hamza, who is now in Islamabad for training, said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and its coaches have been very supportive.

“They have been providing all-out training and facilities to the junior players so that they can excel in international tournaments,” he said.

Hamza said Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi, Director Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA), had been a real motivation for him in the British Junior Open. “He (Aftab) used to visit me before my every match just to keep my morale high during the whole event,” he added.

The British Junior Champion said he idolizes Squash Greats Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan and aims to emulate their feats. “Squash legends Jansher and Jahangir took the country to an unmatchable feat as they clinched all major titles from World Open to the British Open during their time. My dream is to follow in their footprints,” he said.