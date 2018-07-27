Hamza claims PML-N will form government in Punjab

LAHORE, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader Hamza Shehbaz on Friday claimed that the PML-N will form government in Punjab.

“The PML-N has emerged as the biggest party in Punjab in the general election, and we will form the provincial

government,” he added.

Speaking to the media at PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he praised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s address to the nation, adding that PML-N wanted democracy to flourish in the country.

He claimed that election results showed that Muslim League-Nawaz was the biggest party of Punjab. He thanked people for their vote to the PML-N and said the it would continue to fulfilling its constitutional obligations.

Answering a question, Hamza claimed that independents would play a crucial role in forming the incoming Punjab government by the PML-N.