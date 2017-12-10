Hamza, Asadullah clinch gold medals in Red-Tone KL Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Hamza Khan and Asadullah Khan Sunday won gold medals in the Red-Tone KL Junior Squash Championship.

The championship took place in Malaysia from December 5-10, said statement issued here by Pakistan Squash

Federation (PSF).

A few players participated in the championship on self-finance and Pakistan Squash Federation sponsored a

group of players from Pakistan National Squash Academy for participation in under

13, under 15, under 17 and under 19 age categories. Those, who chipped in the event included Muhammad Hamza Khan (under-13), Asad Ullah Khan (under-15), Uzair Shaukat , (under-17), Mansoor Zaman (under-19) and Zeeshan

Zeb (under-19), while Asif Khan accompanied the team as coach.

The finals were played on Sunday wherein two of the juniors Hamza Khan and Asadullah Khan)

won Gold Medals in the championship. Detailed results are appended below.

Results: U-13 category, M Hamza Khan beat Harith Danial Jefri with a game score of 11/6, 11/6

and 11/6.

U-15 category Asad Ullah Khan defeated Joachim Chuah with a game score of 12/10, 12/14, 12/10 and 11/7

and won Gold Medal.

U-19 category, Mansoor Zaman got third position by beating Danial Nuhaqiem with

a score of 10/12, 11/9, 3/11, 11/7 and 11/6. Whereas in U-17 category,

Uzair Shoukat also finshed third by beating Nathan Tzebing Kueh with a game score of 10/12, 17/19, 12/10, 11/6 and

15/13.