Hamna leads FEGA Ladies golf championship

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club, an upcoming teenager with tremendous golf playing strength and skills, in the arena of ladies golf in Pakistan, unfolded and affirmed her golf playing energy and vitality during the first round of the three rounds 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf hampionship in progress at the enticing but tough Islamabad Golf Course.

According to information made available to APP here, competing as a contender for honors in this exclusive ladies golf event managed by ladies like Zeenat Ayesha and Asma Shami, Hamna Amjad thrived and prevailed over her more senior opponents who are a few years older to her ,though still in their teens, yet felt left behind in the race for honors at the end of the first round.

As for the little Hamna, she showed adequate command and control during the course of shot making,chipping and putting and through a steady and consistent effort ,ended the first round with a score of gross 84 ,leaving her classy opponents like Ania Farooq and Suneya, quite a few strokes in arrears.

Somehow the more recognized one Ania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi could not radiate and sparkle and had to be content with second position on the leader board ,seven strokes behind Hamna.