Hammad Azhar lays Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019 in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar laid before the house the copy of Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of House Shibli Faraz said the country has been put on the right direction. The finance bill will steer the country towards prosperity and greatly benefit the poor and middle class segments of the society.

He said Finance Minister could not come to Senate as he is not feeling well.