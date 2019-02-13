Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup :win for Pebble Breakers

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):Pebble Breakers overcame spirited Olympia by 8 goal to 6 and a half in the Hamdan Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day as he struck a quartet for the winning side while Juan Cruz Losada banged in a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Nicolas Corti hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a brace and Bilal Haye scored one.