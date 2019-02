LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Two last leg matches of the Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup 2019 will be played on Saturday here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

President, Lahore Polo Club, Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said on Friday the first match of the day will be contested between Master Paints Black and Barry’s at 2:00 pm while the second match will be played between Diamond Paints/Newage and Pebble Breakers at 3:00 pm.