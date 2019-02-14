Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup match washed out

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):The only match of the Hamdan Polo Cup was washed out here due to heavy rain and wet grounds of the Lahore Polo Club.According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary Col (retd) Usman Nasir, there was only match scheduled for Thursday between Barry’s and Master Paints Black. But due to heavy rain and wet grounds, no play was possible.

“Now tomorrow (Friday) match between Diamond Paints/Newage and Pebble Breakers will be played on scheduled time (at 2:30 pm) if there will be no rain and ground will be playable,” he added.

Diamond Paints/Newage team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Adnan jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Salvador Ulloa while Pebble Breakers team comprises Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Cruz Losada.