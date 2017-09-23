Hajj operation improved a lot: Minister

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious
Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said
on Saturday that legislation was being made to provide more
facilities to pilgrims.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by
Meezab Group here at local hotel on Saturday, he said during
last 3 to 4 years Hajj operation had improved a lot.
He said the incumbent government took steps for bringing
betterment in Hajj and Umrah services under a vision that Hajj
and Umrah was a religious obligation and improvement in this
regard was not responsibility of a single party.
He said, “System can be made better if good is appreciated
and bad is discouraged”.
The minister said that it was responsibility of all of
us to help Rohingyas, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khan
Abbasi raised voice for Rohingyas in OIC and United Nations (UN).
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also lauded the arrangments made
for Hajj pilgrims by the Saudi Arab government.
