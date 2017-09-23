Hajj operation improved a lot: Minister

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious

Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said

on Saturday that legislation was being made to provide more

facilities to pilgrims.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by

Meezab Group here at local hotel on Saturday, he said during

last 3 to 4 years Hajj operation had improved a lot.

He said the incumbent government took steps for bringing

betterment in Hajj and Umrah services under a vision that Hajj

and Umrah was a religious obligation and improvement in this

regard was not responsibility of a single party.

He said, “System can be made better if good is appreciated

and bad is discouraged”.

The minister said that it was responsibility of all of

us to help Rohingyas, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khan

Abbasi raised voice for Rohingyas in OIC and United Nations (UN).

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also lauded the arrangments made

for Hajj pilgrims by the Saudi Arab government.