Hafeez to travel England for bowling action assessment

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Mohammad Hafeez is traveling to England in the middle of next week to have his bowling action assessed under Dr Paul Hurrion, Bio-mechanist expert and Carl Crowe, bowling coach, who has

worked successfully with Sunil Naraine.

“Azher Mahmood, our national team’s bowling coach, who is already in England, would be present during the assessment of Hafeez’s bowling action,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday.

He said that after the assessment, both the experts would devise a remedial work action plan that would be handed over to Azher Mahmood for implementation in Pakistan.

Azher Mahmood and IBARC comprising Ali Zia, Sajjad Akber, Salim

Jaffer and Aleem Dar would then work with Mohammad Hafeez under the guidelines, given by Paul and Carl for correctness of his bowling

action, he added.

“The committee would also perform periodical testing at PCB Biomechanics lab at LUMS university in Lahore to make it sure that the bowling action of Hafeez is well within the allowable benchmarks before recommending that he may be sent for re-testing at any ICC accreditation biomechanics lab,” he asserted.

He said the above plan has been discussed with Mohammad Hafeez, who has agreed to follow it up after having gone through his initial assessment on his bowling action in England.