Hafeez Shaikh thanks China for helping overcome Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday thanked Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus pandemic by providing medical equipment and helping in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The advisor was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

During the meeting issues of mutual interest came up to discussion while both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance cooperation in different fields of economy.

On the occasion, the Ambassador assured the advisor that China would do its best to help Pakistan tackle the situation arising out of coronavirus spread.

He also expressed resolve of his government to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.