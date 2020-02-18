Hafeez emphasizes on price stability

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday directed the relevant stakeholders to take all requisite measures to ensure that reasonable prices of all essential items were maintained across the country with effective coordination of the provincial governments.

He was chairing a high level meeting here at the finance division to evaluate the current situation of prices of essential food items in the country.

The adviser was given a detailed briefing on the prices of essential items, the price trends over the years and the comparative situation of prices in the international markets.

The adviser was also briefed on the measures taken to control the price hike of essential food items and the preparations for the upcoming months including Ramadan.