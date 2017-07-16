Gwadar to be made modern port city: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said Gwadar would be made a modern

port city of international standard and a master plan was being

prepared for the purpose.

Number of development projects were underway there which

would change the fate of the area as well as of the region, he

said talking to a private news channel.

He said educational institutions were being set up including

schools and a world class university to provide best education

facilities.

Project to provide clean drinking water has been launched

while an electricity generation project has also been started, he

said.

The minister said that a state of the art hospital was also

being established to provide modern health facilities to the

people.

Gwadar was a small town in 2013 which was now changing in a

fast growing and developing city, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said economic activities were increasing day by

day in the port city and pace of speedy progress would further

increase in the future.

He said that Pakistan was enjoying deep rooted relations

with China and huge investment under China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) was its evidence.