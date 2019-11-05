Gwadar power plant to improve access to electricity for local people: NDRC

BEIJING, Nov 5 (APP):Deputy Head of National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC), Ning Jizhe Tuesday said that inauguration of a power plant and other projects in Gwadar would improve the access to electricity, education and commerce for local people.

Gwadar 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant project, Faqeer Colony Middle School Expansion Project and Gwadar Port Authority Commercial Complex Project were inaugurated in Gwadar on Monday, which will further promote the implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese media reported here.

Ning Jizhe, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan and has attended the inauguration in Gwadar, the projects are a showcase of the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The Gwadar 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant project is jointly invested and developed by two Chinese companies with an aggregate investment of around 430 million US dollars. When the power plant is put into commercial use, Gwadar’s severe electricity shortage will be greatly alleviated.

China-Pakistan Government Primary School in Faqeer, donated by the China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and opened in 2016, now has about 600 students. CFPD will provide financial support to expand the project, with new facilities to be put into use in 2020.

Ning said that Gwadar is a land full of opportunities, but there are also difficulties and challenges, which can be overcome as long as China and Pakistan stand firmly together.

The port city can be transformed into the most important logistics hub in the region, so as to bring more benefits to the people of Pakistan, he added.

Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani thanked China for the support, saying the potential of Gwadar is to some extent the future of Pakistan.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing donated solar energy facilities and school uniforms respectively to the local people in Gwadar and the Faqeer School during the inauguration ceremony.