Gwadar port lucrative for Tajikistan’s import, export: Mamnoon

By Shumaila Andleeb

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Sep 17 (APP): President Mamnoon

Hussain on Sunday said Pakistan offered excellent opportunities

to Tajikistan for its imports and exports through Gwadar port

and invited the country to benefit from the trade route of China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The President in a meeting with Tajikistan’s President

Emomali Rahmon, hoped that the legal process for Tajikistan’s

entry into Quadrilateral Traffic-in-Transit Agreement (QTTA)

would provide the Central Asian country a legal framework to

access Pakistani seaports through CPEC.

The QTTA is a transit trade deal between China, Pakistan,

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan with a road project under the umbrella

of CPEC.

The two leaders, who met here in the Turkmenistan’s

capital on the sidelines of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

Games (AIMAG), discussed cooperation in energy sector, regional

connectivity and trade.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan attached great priority

to the timely completion of CASA-1000 (Central Asia South Asia)

by 2018 and looked forward to importing electricity from

Tajikistan.

He called for expediting the implementation phase of

CASA-1000 and initiating physical work on the flagship project

for its timely completion.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan attached great

importance to its relations with the Central Asian countries

particularly Tajikistan as the two countries enjoyed fraternal

ties, shared common goals of peace and prosperity for their

peoples and the region as a whole.

He stressed the need to finalize the Bilateral Transit

Trade Agreement, which he said would create a win-win situation

by creating road links between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

President Mamnoon said bilateral trade between Pakistan

and Tajikistan was highest among the Central Asian countries

and emphasized on tapping its true potential.

He mentioned that three Pakistani Trade Exhibitions had

been organized in Dushanbe since October 2015 besides holding

of two business forums, the latest one in May 2017.

President Mamnoon apprised his Tajik counterpart that

Pakistan was holding tenth Edition of Expo Pakistan this

November and suggested that Tajikistan could send a trade

delegation to Expo Pakistan, to which President Emomali Rahmon

agreed to.

He said Tajikistan was a gateway to Central Asian

countries and emphasized that establishment of air and road

links would promote bilateral trade and tourism.

He said resumption of direct air link between two

countries in May 2016 was a big step forward and stressed the

need for resumption of flights by Tajikistan’s Somon Air which

had been suspended within three months of its launch.

President Emomali said Tajikistan and Pakistan were

celebrating 25 years of their diplomatic relations and

mentioned that the bilateral accords signed in last four

years had enriched the legal framework of relations.

He agreed to give directive to his government for

resumption of Somon Air flights to Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for providing counter-terrorism

training to Tajikistan’s defence, security and police

officials that helped improve their professional capacity.

President Emomali extended an invitation to President

Mamnoon to visit Tajikistan in future, which was accepted by

him.

Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal and Pakistan’s

ambassador to Turkmenistan Murad Ashraf Jamal were present in

the meeting.