Gwadar only suitable route for Gulf exports: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said Gwadar Port was the only suitable route to Gulf Countries for their exports and half of the world would be linked with China and Central Asia through this shortest way.

Pakistan has huge potential for investment especially Gwadar and the whole region is going to benefit from the trade and transit routes, the minister said in a meeting with the Advance Media delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held here.The delegation was given a detailed presentation on Gwadar to develop and understanding regarding the investment potential and trade routes connecting the region with the warm waters of Arabian Sea.