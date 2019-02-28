Gwadar oil facility has potential to capture China, Central Asian markets

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):A state-of-the-art oil refinery and petrochemical complex, being established at Gwadar deep seaport city, has tremendous potential to capture markets in China and Central Asian landlocked states where fuel supply takes weeks to reach through other routes.

Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the fuel transportation to China via Pakistan would take just seven days as import through western China takes almost 40 days, an official source privy to the Petroleum sector developments told APP.