Guterres lauds Pakistan’s role at UN

NEW YORK, May 5 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

has expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s role at the U.N. at a largely-attended dinner hosted by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi at her residence here.

The U.N. chief also said he looks forward to visiting Pakistan when the

Pakistani ambassador renewed an invitation to him on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had extended to

the secretary-general an invitation to visit Pakistan when they met at Davos, Switzerland.

The dinner was attended by ambassadors from important countries

representing all regions. Dishes from all the four provinces of Pakistan were served.

Ambassador Lodhi also presented to the secretary-general a photograph

showing him in a traditional Pakistani headdress. He greatly appreciated the photograph which was taken during one of his visits to Pakistan as the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Guterres has on several occasions appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality in

hosting millions of Afghan refugees for almost four decades.

Welcoming the Secretary General, Ambassador Lodhi said, “You have

visited Pakistan many times but this is the first time you have come to the Pakistan House”, referring to the official residence of Pakistan’s Ambassador.

Pakistani Sitar Maestro Akhlaq Hussain enthralled the guests with a

sterling performance, dedicating to Guteress a raga to his delight.

It was the second time Secretary-General Guterres graced an occasion

hosted by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN. Earlier, he attended the reception to mark Pakistan Day. He expressed warm sentiments towards Pakistan on both the occasions.