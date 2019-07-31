Gujranwala bags Punjab powerlifting title

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Gujranwala division with 62 points clinched the Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting title while Lahore division emerge champions in Kick-Boxing Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

The second position in Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting went to Faisalabad which scored 45 points while Lahore with 36 points finished third in the 2-day championship. In Punjab Boys and Girls Kick-Boxing Championship, Faisalabad division remained runners up while Sahiwal division got third position.