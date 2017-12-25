Guards mounting ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):A smartly turned out contingent of

cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul mounted ceremonial

guard at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam here on Monday as a part of

celebrations to mark the Father of the Nation’s birthday.

Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant Pakistan Military

Academy reviewed the parade, laid wreath, presented salute

and offered fateha, said a press release of ISPR.

It is worth mentioning that the first passing out parade of PMA

was held on 25 December 1948. It was reviewed by the then Governor

General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin who presented the Quaid-e-Azam

banner to the champion company.

The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul has the singular honour

of being the only military institution, designated, as “Quaid-e-Azam’s

Own” by the Quaid-e-Azam as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy.

The guard mounting ceremony by PMA Cadets is a regular annual

feature to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.