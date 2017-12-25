Guards mounting ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):A smartly turned out contingent of
cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul mounted ceremonial
guard at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam here on Monday as a part of
celebrations to mark the Father of the Nation’s birthday.
Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant Pakistan Military
Academy reviewed the parade, laid wreath, presented salute
and offered fateha, said a press release of ISPR.
It is worth mentioning that the first passing out parade of PMA
was held on 25 December 1948. It was reviewed by the then Governor
General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin who presented the Quaid-e-Azam
banner to the champion company.
The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul has the singular honour
of being the only military institution, designated, as “Quaid-e-Azam’s
Own” by the Quaid-e-Azam as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy.
The guard mounting ceremony by PMA Cadets is a regular annual
feature to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.
