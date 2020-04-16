Guarding aerial frontiers of Pakistan, measuring up to nation’s expectations, sacred responsibilities: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said guarding aerial frontiers of the country and measuring up to nation’s expectations were sacred responsibilities.

Addressing the graduation parade at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, he said: “Put your best to befittingly live up to the trust that the nation has reposed in you.”

He was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 143rd GD (P), 89th Engineering, 99th Air Defence, 23rd Admin & Special Duties, 09th Navigation and 07th Logistics courses, a PAF press release said.

Owing to COVID-19 threat, guests were not invited for the ceremony to ensure precautionary measures related to prevalent situation in letter and spirit.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Air Chief said, “ You are the proud custodians of valuable traditions set by our predecessors who transformed PAF into an efficient fighting force. Therefore, your quest for excellence does not culminate with your graduation”. Highlighting the current situation, the Air Chief further said that PAF had implemented all measures in line with the guidelines by government of Pakistan to preserve force readiness and ensure safety of personnel.

He also assured the nation that PAF remained commited and prepared to respond, when called for.

A total of 115 Aviation Cadets graduated at the occasion. The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best Performance in Flying Training and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Haider Zameer Afridi; whereas Aviation Cadet Seargent Muhammad Kamran Arif was awarded Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best performance in engineering and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering. Trophy for Overall Best Performance in 99 Air Defence Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Seargent Tanvir Akbar; while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Ahsan Qureshi.

The Spirit formation of PAF Academy aerobatics team Sherdils also presented fly past over the venue. Earlier, on his arrival at the Academy, the Air Chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan.