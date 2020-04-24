Guangdong Public Security Department donates masks to Balochistan Police

BEIJING, Apr 24 (APP):China’s Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department (GDPSD) has donated 100,000 medical masks to Balochistan Police in wake of Covid-19 epidemic.

Pakistani Consul General of Guangdong, Dr. Diyar Khan received the donation and met high delegation headed by Deputy Director-General, Lin Weixiong of GDPSD, China Economic Net reported here on Friday.

A small ceremony was organized at the headquarters of GDPSD where Lin handed the donation to Pakistani Counsel General.

Lin said that the donation of medical masks for the Balochistan Police was a symbol of the close friendship between Pakistan and China which extended to all levels – government to government, departments-to-departments, and people-to-people.

Consul General Diyar Khan conveyed the appreciations and gratitude of the Government and People of Pakistan for China’s generous donation of Covid-19 related PPE’s to Pakistan in this hour of need.

He particularly thanked GDPSD for the valuable donation of 100,000 masks for the Balochistan Police and the several ongoing cooperation programs with other provincial Police Departments of Pakistan.