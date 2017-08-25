Growing population making water resources dirty

By Jahangir Khan Tareen
MULTAN, Aug 25 (APP): The growing population of the
country is making water resources dirty right from Gilgit
to Swat which ultimately touches Sindh Delta.
Talking to APP on Friday, National Water Quality
Laboratory Director General Lubna Naheed Bukhari said the
rivers brought different minerals along with some of
which affected human lives.
She said alarmingly high ratio of arsenic in ground water
of the country was a very sensitive issue adding that the
metal was being thickening in the water.
The DG said the recent study on raising level of arsenic
in the country showed that it was above 200 microgram/litre
in underground water while it should be 50 microgram/litre for
Pakistan according to the WHO guidelines.
“We have been focusing on this issue for long and raised
our concerns on every forum concerned” Lubna Bukhari added.
She said the metal existed in sediments of the rivers
and people living near to rivers were mostly affected
by arsenic.
From every tap the arsenic did not flow, she said and
added that it was present in groundwater across the country.
Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad,
Jalalpur Pirwala and name any city, the arsenic existed.
Replying a question, she said Saaf Pani Company was doing
a commendable job to tackle the issue in Punjab.
To another question, she said when the masses consumed
arsenic mixed water for years and years, they fell victims
to diseases adding that they suffer from different kinds of
cancers, Skin problems and cardio vascular diseases.
To another question, she replied that shallow boring of
tube-wells, irrigation to fields were some of the factors
which causes the arsenic to go down into ground water.
Bangladesh was facing this issue owing shallow tube-wells, she
said adding that now people have started digging deep tube-wells
to overcome the problem.
Lubna Naheed Bukhari said production of millions of
shopping bags on daily basis in the country was also very alarming
because after all there should be some dumping sites for it
after usage.
She said they had established water testing laboratories
in different cities from where people could get water of their
houses tested by paying fee.