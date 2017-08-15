Growers for reducing cotton imports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Cotton growers have urged the

government for providing level playing field to local farmers in

order to reduce the import of cotton into the country, which was

discouraging the cotton farmers across the country.

They said that billion of dollars were being spent annually on

the import of the cotton to fulfill the domestic requirements of

local industry.

They said that cotton import into the country grew by 46

percent, where as exports reduced by 49 percent during the last

fiscal year ended on June 30, 2017.

They stressed the need for taking necessary measures to check

the import of cotton into the country to stabilize prices of the

commodity in the local market to benefit the lint farmers

particularly small farmers.

They said that cotton imports into the country grew by 10

percent during last financial year ended on June 30, 2016 as compared to

the corresponding period of last year.

Talking to APP here, President Kissan Ithad Khalid Khokhar

urged the government to take appropriate measures to safeguard the interest

of local cotton growers.

He asked for reducing the cost of production to compete with

the international markets and encouraging the farmers to grow more

crop and enhance production.

He said that per 40 kg cost of production of local cotton was

recorded at Rs 2,533 as compared with the prices of the commodity

in the neighboring country where it was recorded at Rs 1,076 per 40

kg.

He urged the need for enhancing research expenditures,

improved seed varieties and encouraging the local farmers by

providing them special incentives to enhance cotton producing to its

true potential of 20 million bales.

Meanwhile, commenting on the situation, Cotton Commissioner Dr

Khalid Abdulah said that about 2.7 million cotton bales were

imported during last year to fulfill the domestic requirements.

He said that exports of raw cotton from the country reduced by

49 percent during the period under review as about 146,000 cotton

bales were exported during previous year.

He said that government was taking measure to reduce the

imports of cotton and encourage the local farmers by stabilizing the

prices in the local markets.

The Ministry of Textile Industry would device a comprehensive

plan by taking all stakeholdrs including farmers, ginners and

textile industry to reduce the imports of the cotton.