Ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore, Faisalabad transmission lines likely in Feb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore

and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to be held in next month.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines has been

completed and land accusation process is under progress, said an

official in ministry of Planning and Development here.

Talking to APP on Monday, the official informed that the

Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines

would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18).

He said the Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power

Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this

purpose.

Meanwhile he informed that under CPEC, 12 early harvest energy

generation projects would be completed by 2017-18 which would help

to meet the energy requirements of the country.

“These energy generation projects would produce 5000 MW of

electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”, he

added.

He informed that the short term projects would be mostly

related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and

others.

The medium term projects under CPEC, he said would be

completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be

completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the

projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.

He said that a complete national consensus was

observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as

all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to

Chines government which also helped boost their confidence.

He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions

to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that

government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance

water storage capacity of the country.

He informed that land accusation process were completed by

spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10

years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and

Tarbela dams.

He said that in road infrastructure projects, up-gradation of

KKH and Havellian Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress, which

would bring about revolution in transportation sector of the

country.

He said the work on Western route was in full swing and in

rail based mass transit system, the JCC also agreed in principle to

include Karachi circular railway, Peshawar, Quetta mass transit and

orange line.

Secretary Planning informed that feasibility study for the

construction of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Toorkhum were

completed and under the project a dry port would be constructed in

Havellian which would help in fright transportation.

He informed that new projects recommended by the

provinces were also included in CPEC, adding that China had assured

that construction work for Gwadar express way would be started by

the second quarter of current financial year.

Water supply project, which would provide 5 million gallon

water would also be developed, where as vocational training centers

for skill development of Balochi youth are also under construction.

The official said that committee that Gwadar Smart City Plan

would also be finalized by the end of current year, where as

industrial cooperation group had formed to promote chines investment

for economic growth.