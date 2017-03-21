Grievances of overseas Pakistanis will be redressed fairly, promptly: Rashidi

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi Tuesday assured the overseas Pakistanis that their grievances would be properly redressed in a fair and transparent manner as early as possible.

According to the statement of the Consulate General of Pakistan,

Manchester, the minister along with a delegation told the Pakistani community there on Sunday that the purpose of the visit was to provide an opportunity to establish direct communication with the Overseas Pakistanis.

This would, he said help address the individual and systematic issues related to the federal government ministries, departments, organisations and agencies.

It would also be important for exploring any suggestions regarding up-gradation of complaint reddresal system in various departments/ ministries, he added.

The delegation also included; Chairman Board of

Governors of OPF Barrister Amjad Malik and Additional Secretory, Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Member of BoG of OPF Dr Irfan Yusuf Shami.

A large number of members of the Pakistani community comprising of

mayors, councillors, doctors, solicitors, businessmen, women, youth and community leaders attended the reception.

Earlier the minister was briefed by the Consul General Dr Zahoor Ahmed

on the work of the consulate with a particular emphasis on engagement with the youth and projection of Pakistani culture and heritage.

The minister appreciated the contribution by the overseas Pakistanis and their enthusiasm for Pakistan.

He stressed that the present government accords great importance to the

overseas Pakistanis and consider them an important partner in the development of Pakistan and projection of its positive image.

He informed the audience that the government had appointed an

overseas Pakistani Barrister Amjad Malik as Chairman, Board of Governor of Overseas Pakistani Foundation who had thorough knowledge about the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Rashidi appreciated the sentiments of the young British Pakistanis who sang National anthems and were proud of their association with Pakistan.

He said, “We need not be afraid that the next generation of British

Pakistanis will ignore Pakistan. we need to encourage the youth to become a useful members of the British society as well as a true representative of Pakistan.”

The delegation had a two hours long interactive session with the audience which was widely appreciated.

Addressing the gathering Barrister Amjad Malik briefed them on the steps taken by overseas Pakistani foundation to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

He assured that under his chairmanship the foundation would continue to

listen to the concerns of overseas Pakistanis and play whatever role possible in addressing their grievances.

He said overseas Pakistani foundation had established help desks at all major airports and was providing various services to overseas Pakistanis.

The minister also presented certificates to young British Pakistani

swimmer Afia Minhas, sight challenged Pakistani origin judge Dr Afzal and young students who did their internship at Consulate General in Manchester, and those included Rabia Masood, Tahmina Umer, Sajil Choudhary and Ikra Nawaz.

At this occasion children from the Sath Sath group, Naheed Choudhary and Iffi Khan presented patriotic songs.

The minister also had meeting with Pakistani origin Member of Parliament

Yasmin Qureshi, Member of European Parliament Sajjad Karim and Afzal Khan and Mayor of Warrington, Faisal Rashid.