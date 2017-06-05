Green-shirts exposed by India: Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar while

expressing his disappointment on Pakistan’s loss to India in the

Champions Trophy game on Sunday, said the Green-shirts were totally

exposed by the arch-rivals.

He said he would not have felt disappointed had Pakistan

lost the match after fighting or even coming close to the target.

“We played a lot in Dubai and Sharjah which is also a reason

for our poor batting as our batsmen fail in other foreign countries,”

he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Sarfraz Ahmed was not a much experienced captain

while Virat Kohli had a lot of experience.

“Junaid Khan should have been preferred over Wahab Raiz as

the latter has not given any mentionable performance for a

long time,” he said.

He also blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selection

committee for not doing their work properly and picking incapable

players. “Kamran Akmal should have been selected in the CT squad,”

he said.

He also blamed Coach Mickey Arthur for the team’s loss, saying

Pakistan’s cricket would now no more grow in his presence.

Former cricketer Sikander Bakht said it was astonishing to hear

Mickey saying that he didn’t know where Pakistan stand in world cricket.

Mickey, he said, had been coaching the national team for

considerable time and such a comment from him was unacceptable.

He said cricket in Pakistan would not flourish until domestic

cricket was not improved. “Currently there is no player in our team who

is ranked internationally the best,” he said.

Former skipper Muhammad Yousaf said there was time when Pakistani

used to fight and lose not like the current team. Skipper Sarfraz in

his pre-match media conference had said that he would do some out of

box things, but nothing extraordinary was seen, he added.

“The out of box things have probably sent Pakistan out of the

match,” he said.