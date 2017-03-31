Green Line Bus project to be completed by end of current year: Governor

KARACHI, March 31 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on

Friday said the Green Line Bus project in Karachi, mainly funded by federal government, is fast on its way to completion and would be open to public by end of the current year.

The Governor who visited the Green Line Bus project’s construction site at Board Office intersection and given an elaborate briefing by the concerned officials, later talking to media persons said the scheme will provide Karachiites with an updated mode transportation.

“It will definitely facilitate the local commuters exposed to

immense traffic related problems due to lack of planning in the ever

expanding metropolis of the country,” he said.

The Governor said the project will not only accelerate the

means of transportation but also reduce traffic congestion besides

expediting social and economic activities in the city.

Expressing his satisfaction regarding pace of work, the Governor said that he personally invite Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate the service – a dream come true for Karachiites.

“Green Bus Line project is also very close to the heart of Prime Minister and PML (N) government under his leadership accords top priority to infrastructure development across the country,” the Governor said.

Karachi, he said is the economic hub of the country and therefore

series of development projects including Green Line, K-IV water project, Lyari Expressway, and Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway are underway here.

He said the Prime Minister during recent past has visited Sindh for no less than six times as development in each and every part of the country is among his top priorities.

“PM Nawaz Sharif has also announced Metro Bus Service for Hyderabad which is reflective of his vision to ensure modern means of transportation for the masses,” he said.

He said feasibility report for the service in Hyderabad is being prepared while several other socio-economic development schemes for Sindh is also included in the programme initiated by federal government in coordination with the provincial government.

“People in the province are keen to have transportation facilities at par with those available in Lahore and Rawalpindi,” he said and regretted that commuters, even in a city like Karachi, are till date compelled to resort to hazardous means of conveyance.

Muhammad Zubair said the federal government is equally focused in encouraging active and positive involvement of private sector in infrastructure development and it is due to these efforts that more than 50,000 job opportunities have been created in private sector this year only.

“This is besides the fact that meaningful measures were adopted for restoration of peace besides law and order here,” he said.

Earlier, Chief of Karachi Infrastructure Development Company (KIDC), Muhammad Swaleh Ahmed Farooqui briefed Sindh Governor current status of Green Line Bus Service.

The Governor, accompanied by Senator Nehal Hashmi, was informed by KIDC chief that first three phases of the project, around 80% of the entire scheme, have been successfully completed and that work on its fourth and fifth phases were fast on way to completion.