Grand Wrestling Season to be held in August

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Grand Wrestling Season 2018 will be held in Karachi and Islamabad in late August to project a soft image of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Chief Operating Officer Syed Asim Ali Shah and directors Zeeshan and Imran Shah said it was the second season of wrestling being held in the country.

“We want to open academies in Pakistan and train our wrestlers for taking part in competitions abroad. Last year 25 wrestlers from 18 countries featured in the event,” they said and hoped that the second season would be more entertaining.

They praised the Pakistan Army for their support in holding the second season.

Responding to a question, Asim Shah said they changed company’s name from Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE) to Ring of Pakistan (ROP) because there was another company with the same name was working.

Well-known wrestlers Bram, Tiny Iron, Rebel and Badshah Khan, who were also present on the occasion, said it was the second time that they were in Pakistan and felt being at home.

Badshah said,”We want our wrestlers to come forward and in future half of the wrestlers to take part in the event will be from Pakistan.”.