Govt’s steps to help in curbing coronavirus: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday expressed hope the coronavirus pandemic would be controlled through government’s practical steps and measures.

Being a responsible nation including parliamentarians, religious scholars, paramedic staff, youth and members of civil society would take unified stance to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to PTV.

The speaker said a parliamentary committee compromising the government and opposition leaders was formed to review the measures to completely control the pandemic, adding it was decided with opposition parties to make a mechanism to sit-together to develop a joint strategy to curb the prevailing situation.

He said the government was fully prepared to listen the recommendations and proposals of the opposition to successfully curb the coronavirus. He urged the opposition parties not to do politics on the issue for political point scoring.

He said the government was providing best medical facilities to the people of the country.

Asad Qaiser asked the Members of National Assembly to stay in their respective constituencies and help the deserving people in this critical situation.