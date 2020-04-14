Govt’s priority to ensure people’s health during COVID-19: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Tuesday said the government’s priority was to ensure health of people in the wake of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had taken in time and exemplary measures to combat COVID-19 challenge. We timely closed the airports and imposed partial lockdown in many parts of the country.

He said COVID-19 pandemic had emerged as an unprecedented challenge for the world. The world powers were experiencing tough time while dealing with coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan was one of the countries that took precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said there were three stages to deal with any pandemic, first was prevention, second data analysis and last, cure and medication.