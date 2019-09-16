Govt’s initiatives for prosperity of people, bearing fruits: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government’s steps for prosperity of people and national development, have started yielding positive results.

In a series of tweets, she said the government was implementing the agenda of economic reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and taking steps to invigorate the economy.

The SAPM said enhancement of tax revenue and reduction in fiscal deficit were priorities of the government.

She said the government collected Rs 580 billion tax in the first two months of the current fiscal year against Rs 509 billion in the corresponding period last year. She revealed 600,000 new tax filers

have been added to FBR network.