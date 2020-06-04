Govt’s health sector reforms aimed at improving facilities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that reforms introduced by the present government in health sector were aimed at improving the healthcare facilities in the country, ensuring the provision of quality facilities and correcting flaws in the system.

He said as health sector was neglected in the past, the common man was facing difficulties in having access to quality healthcare facilities.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Insaaf Doctors Forum (IDF) that called on him here.

The delegation comprised Dr Munir Khan, Dr Saeed Mustafa, Dr Jawad Wasif, Dr Asim Rizvi, Dr Sajjad, Dr Mohsin Ranjha and others.

During the meeting, situation of COVID-19 in the country, the government’s strategy to check the spread of virus and especially the role of doctors and healthcare staff were discussed.

Views were also exchanged about the health sector reforms introduced by the present government. The IDF expressed its full confidence in the reforms introduced by the government in the health sector.

The Prime Minister said that since the doctors and other healthcare workers were rendering laudable services in the fight against coronavirus, the whole nation appreciated them.

Talking about the IDF’s suggestion for the establishment of a hospital in Waziristan, the prime minister said the Task Force on Health Sector Reforms would consider the proposal.