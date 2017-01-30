ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Monday said the foremost aim of his government was to serve and
empower the people.
In a meeting with parliamentarian Ghulam Bibi Bharwana here at
the PM House, the Prime Minister said the government’s welfare
schemes were aimed at serving the people.
The Prime Minister urged upon the parliamentarians to maintain
an active liaison with people of their respective constituencies to
obtain their valued input and feedback.
He mentioned that focus was being laid on crucially important
health and education sector besides improving law and order,
enhancing connectivity networks and investing in power sector.
Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said improved security situation had
paved the way for achieving economic stability, under the leadership of
the Prime Minister.
She apprised the Prime Minister on issues pertaining to
various development and uplift schemes in her constituency.
Govt’s foremost aim is to serve people: PM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif