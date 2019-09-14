Govt’s economic policies coming to fruition with reduced trade deficit, better tax collection: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of his economic team wherein he was told that the government’s economic policies were coming to fruition citing considerable reduction in trade deficit, increase in exports and tax collection.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Yousuf Baig Mirza, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, chairmen of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Board of Investment (BoI), Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Ehsaas Programme, and senior officers of other departments, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised on the steps taken for the economic uplift of the country and their outcomes.

The meeting was told that according to the statistics, during the first two months of the current fiscal, trade deficit had reduced by 38 percent, besides witnessing growth in exports, improvement in tax collection, widening of tax net and increasing trend in the trade activity.

The secretary finance briefed the prime minister about the targets set for the first quarter by different ministries, including commerce, industries and production, national food security, petroleum, FBR, BoI and the Aviation Division.