Govt’s doors always open for holding talks with Opposition: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government did not close its doors for holding dialogue with the Opposition and was ready to resolve issues through talks amicably.

“We are political people and we will continue to hold dialogue with the Opposition to resolve all issues, however the government’s desires for talks should not be considered as weakness,” she said while addressing at press conference here with Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari.

While welcoming Maulana’s gesture of stepping down from his ultimatum to go D-Chowk, she said difference of opinion was the essence of democracy but no one would be allowed to hostage the state through confrontation and pressure tactics.

She expressed the hope that Maulana would follow reconciliation policy and avoid confrontation with the government in larger interests of the country adding that the JUI-F chief would honor his agreement with the city administration in true letter and spirit.

Dr Firdous said minority could not dominate the majority through force. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to fulfilling their democratic demands and for that purpose, a committee headed by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has already set up with full mandate in this regard,” she said.

She urged the Opposition parties to come up with positive and viable recommendations with regard to electoral and economic reforms if they have.