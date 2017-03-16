Govt’s decision to hold population census lauded

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP):Parliamentarians of the different political parties have appreciated the government’s decision of holding population census in the country.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Leader, Pakistan Threek-i-Insaf MNA Amjid Ali Khan said it was a good decision by the government in consultation with opposition parties.

He said census was a constitutional requirement and it would help moveforward with a proper planning for the betterment of people.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Chudhary Hamid Hameed said that latest database was needed to meet the demands of growing population.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the government was moving forward and holding population census which was a positive step for the betterment of the country.

He said the last census was also conducted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 1998 and again “the credit of holding this census goes to PML-N”.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Peoples Party Shazia Marri said the census was need of the hour and government steps in this regard were appreciatable.

She said government and opposition parties were at the same page for the issues of national interest.