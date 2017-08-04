ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Leader, PML-N Isphanyar Bhindara
has said on Friday that government would stay committed to maintaining national unity and stability, promoting economic and social development.
Talking to Radio Pakistan he said, “i would like to
admire the Chinese attitude towards Pakistan in current
situation”.
CPEC is the game changer project, that would not only
facilitate Pakistan and China, but all other countries in the
region as well, he highlighted.
Leader said there are some external threats to this mega
billion rupee-project, but there are also some internal elements, which are working on foreign agenda to sabotage this project.
These elements would remain fail in their mission as
Pakistan and China are committed for the security of this project, he mentioned.
Govt would stay committed to maintaining national unity: PML-N leader
ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Leader, PML-N Isphanyar Bhindara